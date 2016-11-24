TORONTO Nov 24 Barrick Gold is reviewing the financial backing behind an approximately $1.3 billion bid for its stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home , two sources told Reuters.

Toronto-based Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, is studying the offer for the 50-percent stake to ensure Minjar has adequate resources and support to complete the transaction, said the sources who declined to be identified as the matter is private.