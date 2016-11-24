BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 24 Barrick Gold is reviewing the financial backing behind an approximately $1.3 billion bid for its stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home , two sources told Reuters.
Toronto-based Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, is studying the offer for the 50-percent stake to ensure Minjar has adequate resources and support to complete the transaction, said the sources who declined to be identified as the matter is private.
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.