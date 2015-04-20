By Freya Berry and Euan Rocha
LONDON/TORONTO, April 20 Barrick Gold Corp
is being advised on options for its Zaldivar copper
mine in Chile by the boutique firm of mining rainmaker Michael
Klein, in a deal potentially worth around $2 billion, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Toronto-based Barrick has already contacted a limited group
of buyers including some diversified Chinese miners and copper
companies, the sources said, declining to be identified since
the matter is private.
Options could include a full sale of the Zaldivar mine, but
the sources said Barrick is more likely to retain a stake. The
mine produced roughly 222 million pounds of copper in 2014 and
has reserves of a further 5.56 billion pounds. The sources
cautioned that no deal was certain at this time.
Barrick declined to comment on the matter. Michael Klein
could not be reached for comment.
Barrick said in February that it was focused on gold mining
and had no plans to boost its copper operations. The firm is
selling mines in Papua New Guinea and Australia to help reduce
net debt by at least $3 billion by the year-end.
Barrick had about $13 billion in debt at the end of 2014,
much of it related to its 2011 purchase of Africa-focused copper
miner Equinox for about C$7.3 billion, ($6 billion).
"They're a gold company that diversified into copper, and
they need to reduce their debt," one of the sources said.
A second source said a joint venture was the most likely
path for the asset.
Klein was a former star dealmaker at Citi. He left in
2008 and attracted attention during the merger of Glencore
and Xstrata after becoming the only party to advise on
both sides of the deal under the name of M. Klein and Co.
Zaldivar, an open-pit copper mine, is situated next to
Escondida - the world's largest copper mine, which is jointly
owned by Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
The asset could be of interest to both companies, as well as
private equity funds like the mining arm of Warburg
Pincus and Mick Davis's X2 among others, the sources
said.
($1 = 1.2229 Canadian dollars)
