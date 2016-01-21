Jan 21 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's biggest gold producer, said on Thursday it expects to take a goodwill and asset impairment charge of as much as $3 billion.

The asset writedown is primarily related to its Pascua-Lama mining project, located on the border of Chile and Argentina, and its Pueblo Viejo project in Dominican Republic.

The company said it may have to take a goodwill impairment charge of about $1.8 billion, and asset impairment charges of $1.0-$1.2 billion, based on its preliminary analysis. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)