Feb 18 Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday
reported a net loss in the fourth quarter as it booked $2.8
billion in after-tax impairment charges related mostly to its
Lumwana mine in Zambia and its Cerro Casale project in Chile.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by ounces,
reported a net loss of $2.85 billion, or $2.45 a share, in the
quarter ending in December compared with a net loss of $2.83
billion, or $2.61 a share, in the same period a year ago.
