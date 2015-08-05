BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Barrick Gold Corp reported a narrower second-quarter loss on Wednesday but slashed its dividend by 60 percent, reduced production and cost targets for the year and said it would start a process to sell several of its non-core U.S. gold assets.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer by ounces, said it would, in the next few weeks, start a process to sell its Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Spring Valley, Ruby Hill, Hilltop and Golden Sunlight assets. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017