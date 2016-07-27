BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
TORONTO, July 27 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, reported a bigger second-quarter profit on Wednesday, compared with the same period last year, as gold prices rose and costs fell.
The Toronto-based miner reported an adjusted profit of 12 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 5 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."