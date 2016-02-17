Feb 17 Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold producer, reported a smaller quarterly loss as sale of its non-core assets helped offset a continued slump in gold prices.

Net loss attributable to Barrick was $2.62 billion, or $2.25 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $2.85 billion, or $2.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 11 percent to $2.24 billion.