TORONTO Feb 19 Barrick Gold said on
Thursday it is focused on being a gold miner and has no plans to
boost its copper asset base, in a move to allay concerns of some
investors that the miner may seek to diversify its operations
further.
"Our focus is gold. We have no plans to diversify into other
metals, and we have no plans to add to our existing copper
position," Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton told
investors on the company's earnings conference call.
Barrick on Wednesday said it would sell its Porgera gold
mine in Papua New Guinea and its Cowal gold mine in Australia to
help reduce net debt by at least $3 billion by year-end, giving
investors a long-awaited glimpse into its strategy.
