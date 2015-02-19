(Adds further details from call)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Feb 19 Barrick Gold said on
Thursday it is focused on gold mining and has no plans to boost
its copper operations.
"Our focus is gold. We have no plans to diversify into other
metals, and we have no plans to add to our existing copper
position," Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton told
investors on the company's earnings conference call.
Barrick on Wednesday said it would sell its Porgera gold
mine in Papua New Guinea and its Cowal gold mine in Australia to
help reduce net debt by at least $3 billion by year-end, giving
investors a long-awaited glimpse into its strategy.
The company also said it is working with Zambian authorities
to resolve concerns over a new royalty structure.
Simmering disputes over taxes have threatened investment in
Africa's second-biggest copper producer. Barrick, which owns the
Lumwana copper mine, in December said it was initiating moves to
suspend operations at the mine after the passage of legislation
that raised the royalty rate on the country's open pit mining
operations from six percent to 20 percent.
On Thursday Kelvin Dushnisky, Barrick's co-president, said
he had a constructive meeting this week with the newly elected
president of Zambia and his ministers of finance and mines.
"I am encouraged by the progress we made but there is no
definitive solution yet," said Dushnisky. "We agreed to work
expeditiously to arrive at a mutually acceptable outcome that
would allow Lumwana to remain in operation - that is our hope,
but if we cannot reach an acceptable solution, we will commence
suspension in March."
