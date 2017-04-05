BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Argentina's San Juan provincial government rejected a work plan from Barrick Gold Corp after a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution ruptured a leach pad at its Veladero mine last week, a statement on the province's web site said on Wednesday.
San Juan governor and provincial mining minister met with Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky and other executives and expected to schedule another meeting soon, the statement said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires and Nicole Mordant in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.