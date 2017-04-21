(Adds quote from Barrick executive, details of plan)
By Maximilian Heath
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp
and its new Chinese partner presented a $500 million
plan on Friday to make safety and environmental improvements to
the Veladero gold mine in Argentina after a third cyanide spill
in 18 months, a company executive said.
Argentina told Barrick earlier this month it had to overhaul
environmental and operating processes at the mine following the
latest spill on March 28.
"We've got a plan over two years to invest half a billion
dollars to develop Veladero operations," Barrick Chief Operating
Officer Richard Williams told reporters after meeting government
officials in Buenos Aires.
Local authorities say the company needs to make improvements
in pipelines and in its control and monitoring systems as well
as expand its leach processing facility.
Barrick will submit the technical plan next week, Williams
said. "The leach pad is going to be extended and developed and
improved. So it's going to be re-engineered."
Argentina's Energy and Mining Minister Juan Jose Aranguren
said that analyzing the plan would take about two weeks and
approval would depend on guarantees of investment by Barrick
aimed at improving safety at the mine.
Barrick, the world's largest gold miner, has been
temporarily restricted from adding cyanide to the mine's gold
processing facility in Veladero, although other operations
continue.
Alberto Hensel, mining minister of San Juan province where
the facility is located, told local radio he hoped the sale of
50 percent of the mine to China's Shandong Gold Mining Co
announced this month would improve its operations.
"What we know about Shandong is that it is a company that
has extensive experience meeting the highest environmental
standards, which we believe will contribute to the improvement
of the Veladero mine," Hensel told radio station Radio Sarmiento
in San Juan on Thursday evening.
The Toronto-based company, which counts Veladero as one of
its five core mines, says no material impact was expected on the
mine's projected 2017 production.
The provincial government, which rejected a first work plan
from Barrick on April 5, is still evaluating a potential fine
for the company for the March 28 incident.
Hensel said penalties could surpass the $9.8 million the
company was fined for a 2015 spill. A fine has not yet been
applied for a September 2016 incident in which solution
containing cyanide flowed over a berm.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Maximilian Heath; Writing
by Hugh Bronstein and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Bill Trott)