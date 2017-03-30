INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine to suspend some activities after a pipe became decoupled, state-run news agency Telam reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately reach the provincial government to confirm the report. A spokesman for Barrick said the company was confirming its understanding of the order.
Barrick said on Wednesday the decoupling of a pipeline carrying gold and silver solution late on Tuesday posed no threat to the environment.
Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended last September after falling ice damaged a pipe and spilled some ore saturated with cyanide solution over a berm, or raised bank. One year earlier, there was a spill of cyanide solution at the mine, due to an equipment failure. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.