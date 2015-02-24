Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
LUSAKA Feb 24 Workers at Barrick Gold's Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia called off their strike on Tuesday after the government said they would not lose their jobs, a government official said.
More than 2,000 workers went on strike on Monday at the mine to protest against the company's plans to suspend operations due to higher royalties. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.