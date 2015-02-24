LUSAKA Feb 24 Workers at Barrick Gold's Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia called off their strike on Tuesday after the government said they would not lose their jobs, a government official said.

More than 2,000 workers went on strike on Monday at the mine to protest against the company's plans to suspend operations due to higher royalties. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)