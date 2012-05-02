BRIEF-Cedar fair says on track to achieve long-term adjusted EBITDA target
* Cedar fair reports record results for 2016 on strong attendance and guest spending growth
TORONTO May 2 Barrick Gold said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose, driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world's largest gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent.
Toronto-based Barrick reported net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.03 a share in the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with $1 billion, or $1 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.09 billion, or $1.09 a share.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend payout to 20 cents a share from 15 cents a share. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.