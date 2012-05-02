* Q2 adjusted EPS $1.09 V. Wall St view of $1.11
* Co reiterates its 2012 gold output and cost forecasts
* Co raises quarterly dividend payout by 33 percent
* Copper segment hurt by higher costs at Lumwana mine
* Barrick shares fall on the TSX, NYSE
(Adds CEO comment, details, share move; In U.S. dollars unless
noted)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 2 Barrick Gold raised its
dividend by 33 percent on Wednesday and reported a higher
quarterly profit, but worries about costs at its copper
operations pulled down the shares of the world's top gold miner.
The Toronto-based miner reaffirmed full-year gold production
and cost forecasts, but copper output costs at its Lumwana mine
in Zambia were higher than expected, and Barrick said it expects
production from the mine to fall in the ongoing quarter, due to
mill maintenance work.
Barrick shares fell 2.6 percent in midday trading and were
among the top drags on the Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark
index on Wednesday. Barrick's New York-listed shares were down
2.7 percent at $39.34.
"Costs were higher and the copper production was not what
everybody was expecting, so that's putting pressure (on the
stock)," said Sid Mokhtari, director of institutional equity
research at CIBC World Markets.
In a nod to investors who have been anxious for dividend
increases from the cash-rich gold miner, Barrick raised its
quarterly payout to 20 cents a share from 15 cents. The company
is holding its annual shareholder meeting in Toronto on
Wednesday.
Shares of Barrick and other gold miners have languished in
recent months despite a strong gold price as investors have been
concerned by rising costs and operational setbacks.
Gold miners have also faced a tougher time wooing investors
recently due to the lure of exchange traded funds invested in
the precious metal. Many see such funds as ideal vehicles for
exposure to gold as they are not affected by the political and
operational risks faced by miners.
The Arca Gold Bugs Index, which tracks stocks of the
world's largest bullion miners, has fallen nearly 25 percent in
the past 12 months even though the price of gold risen roughly
7.5 percent over the same period.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Barrick reported net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.03 a
share, in the quarter ended March 31. That is up from $1
billion, or $1 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of
$1.09 billion, or $1.09 a share. This was roughly in line with
the average Wall Street forecast of earnings of $1.11 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We had good operating performance, which translated into
solid financial results," said Barrick Chief Executive Aaron
Regent said in a statement, adding that the company continues to
make progress in advancing its key growth projects.
Barrick said its average realized gold price for the first
quarter was $1,691 per ounce, up more than 20 percent from
year-earlier levels.
Gold production in the quarter was 1.88 million ounces at a
total cash cost of $545 an ounce. That compares with output of
1.96 million ounces at a total cash cost of $437 per ounce in
the year-before quarter. Gold sales were 1.78 million ounces,
down from 1.86 million ounces.
Barrick said its Zaldívar mine in Chile produced 76 million
pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.51 a pound in the period,
while Lumwana - acquired in 2011 via Barrick's C$7.3 billion
takeover of Equinox Minerals - produced 41 million pounds at a
cash cost of $3.15 a pound.
The miner said production and cash costs at Lumwana were
hurt by lower mining rates caused by poor ground conditions due
to the wet season. It said these conditions are also likely to
affect production at the mine in the current quarter.
Barrick reiterated its full-year gold production forecast of
7.3 million ounces to 7.8 million ounces, at a total cash cost
of $520 to $560 per ounce.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha and Jon Cook; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek; and Peter Galloway)