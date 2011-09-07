* Says new discoveries remain open in multiple directions
TORONTO, Sept 7 Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) has made
two major gold discoveries on its Cortez property in Nevada,
highlighting the miner's increased emphasis on exploration to
expand its resource base and sending its shares higher.
The world's top gold miner said on Wednesday the new
discoveries, known as Red Hill and Goldrush, are located about
6 kilometers (3.6 miles) southeast of its Cortez Hills mine and
are geologically similar to the deposit it is currently mining
on the property.
"The mineralization in both deposits remains open in
multiple directions," said head of exploration Rob Krcmarov.
"We have more work to do, but these discoveries have the
potential to become truly world-class deposits."
Barrick has outlined a 3.5 million-ounce inferred resource
at Red Hill, and it is drilling at the site to upgrade and
expand the resource. The company has yet to outline a resource
for the Goldrush discovery.
In a note to clients, Dundee Capital markets analyst Paul
Burchell said Barrick would likely use its existing facilities
at Cortez Hills to tap the new deposits,
"Given the size of the current resource, we expect the new
discoveries to be additive to Cortez Hills, rather than
representing a new stand-alone operation," said Burchell.
Burchell, who has a "buy" rating at a C$60 price target on
the stock, said the brokerage firm would review its valuation
after Barrick finished presentations to investors on Wednesday.
EXPLORATION FOCUS
"These two discoveries highlight the potential value and
opportunities that can be created through a well-structured and
disciplined exploration program," said Chief Executive Aaron
Regent in a statement.
Given Barrick's size and scale, costly takeovers typically
do little to move the needle in terms of its gold resources.
Regent has long argued that expanding its resource base through
a more cost effective exploration program is the best way
forward for the company.
Over the last two decades, the company's global exploration
program has added about 140 million ounces of gold reserves, at
an average discovery cost of about $16 per ounce.
Barrick plans to spend between $370 million and $390
million on its exploration program this year.
Gold has had a dream run this year. Spot prices touched a
record high of $1,920.30 an ounce on Tuesday, as the global
economic recovery has spluttered and concerns about sovereign
debt issues on both sides of the Atlantic have risen.
Despite the 4 percent pullback in the price of gold on
Wednesday, Barrick's New York-listed shares ended the day up
1.7 percent at $54.48. Barrick's Toronto listed shares ended
the day up 1.1 percent at C$53.71.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)