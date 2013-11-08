TORONTO Nov 8 Barrick Gold Corp
indicated on Friday that its founder and Chairman Peter Munk is
likely to step down from his post by the time of the company's
annual meeting next year.
In an amended filing relating to its recent $3 billion
equity offering, the company said it is working to address
corporate governance concerns raised by its institutional
shareholders.
"The board is addressing the issues that have been raised
with our directors, which include modification of the company's
executive compensation arrangements, the rejuvenation of the
board through a combination of departures from the board, the
addition of independent directors and succession in the Chairman
role at the company, consistent with Mr. Munk's desire to retire
as Chairman of the board," the filing said.
Barrick said intends to update the market before year end
on these initiatives, with governance changes expected to take
effect in conjunction with Barrick's next annual meeting.