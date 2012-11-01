XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
Nov 1 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold miner, reported a huge drop in third-quarter profit due to lower sales volumes and lower realized gold prices.
Net profit fell to $618 million, or 62 cents per share, from $1.37 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 85 cents per share, down from $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)