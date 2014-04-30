April 30 Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold miner, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by lower gold prices and production.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $88 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $847 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 23 percent to $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)