BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold miner, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly earnings, hurt by lower gold prices and production.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $88 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $847 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 23 percent to $2.63 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.