Oct 30 There are indications that Zambia may be
backing away from plans to impose a 20 percent royalty rate on
open pit mining in the country, a top executive with Barrick
Gold Corp said on Thursday.
"Our sense is that the government realizes that the numbers
they have imposed will be very challenging for the industry,"
Barrick co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said on a conference call
to discuss the company's third-quarter results.
"I don't want to handicap anything, but going into this
week, our sense is there would be movement away from that
number. I can't guarantee it but that's certainly the direction
discussions were going," he said.
In his budget speech earlier this month, Zambia's Finance
Minister Alexander Chikwanda said the southern African country
will increase royalties on open pit mines to 20 percent and on
underground mines to 8 percent from 6 percent currently.
Barrick, which owns the large Lumwana open pit copper mine
in Zambia, has said that a 20 percent royalty would seriously
challenge the economics of the mine.
