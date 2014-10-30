(Adds details, background on Zambia, China appointment, debt
By Nicole Mordant
Oct 30 There are indications Zambia may be
backing away from plans to impose a 20 percent royalty rate on
open pit mining in the country, a top executive with Barrick
Gold Corp said on Thursday.
Zambia's Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda rattled mining
companies with investments in the copper-rich southern African
country earlier this month when he announced that from January
royalties on open pit mines will rise to 20 percent and on
underground mines to 8 percent from 6 percent currently.
Barrick, which is the world's biggest gold producer but also
owns the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, has said that a 20
percent royalty would seriously challenge the economics of the
large open-pit mine.
"Our sense is that the government realizes that the numbers
they have imposed will be very challenging for the industry,"
Barrick co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said on a conference call
to discuss the company's third-quarter results, which were
released late on Wednesday and beat market expectations.
"I don't want to handicap anything, but going into this
week, our sense is there would be movement away from that
number. I can't guarantee it but that's certainly the direction
discussions were going," he said.
The death this week of Zambia's 77-year-old president
Michael Sata, and a period of national mourning, could impact
the timing of the new regulations, which were due to come into
effect on Jan. 1, 2015, Dushnisky said.
BARRICK'S MAN IN CHINA
In commentary accompanying its results overnight, Barrick
said it had appointed a president in China, Woo Lee, a former
U.S. state department employee, who would join the company's
leadership team.
Barrick has no operations in China but the company's new
executive chairman John Thornton has made no secret that he
would like to increase relationships with the Chinese, possibly
as future partners in Barrick's big mining projects.
Asked on the conference call if the importance that Barrick
was placing on relationships in China was related to the
company's plans to reduce its debt, possibly through asset sales
or partnerships, Dushnisky said:
"There's been strong appetite from China in regard to the
resource space generally... We wouldn't close the door on any of
those kinds of options," he said.
Dushnisky said Barrick, whose heavy debt levels have weighed
on its stock price, is working on reducing its net debt levels
to $7 billion from $10.4 billion through a combination of
increasing cash from operations and asset sales.
Barrick's stock was down 3.6 percent at C$13.83 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, down less than its
peers as the bullion price slumped below $1,200 an ounce to a
4-1/2 year low.
In its third-quarter results overnight, the Toronto-based
company lowered its forecast for full-year 2014 costs for the
second time this year and also increased its forecast for copper
production this year.
