TORONTO, March 10 Barrick Gold Corp
said on Monday it plans to sell about 13.5 percent of its
holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary African Barrick Gold
.
Toronto-based Barrick, which owns a roughly 74 percent stake
in Barrick, will still own a majority position in the company
following the sale.
The sale of the 41 million African Barrick shares represents
about 10 percent of the company's outstanding share base.
The shares will be sold to institutional investors and
Barrick has appointed UBS Ltd, J.P. Morgan Securities and RBC
Europe Ltd to act as joint book runners in relation to the deal.