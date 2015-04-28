Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Barrick Gold Corp is targeting the sale of a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile but would be prepared to sell more if it got a "knock-out" offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss Barrick's first-quarter earnings, Dushnisky said the miner would consider giving up operational control of the open-pit copper mine to a buyer if it believed that would generate more value for shareholders. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.