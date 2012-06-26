BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
June 26 Barrick Gold Corp appointed Ammar Al-Joundi as chief financial officer to fill in the position left vacant when Jamie Sokalsky became the chief executive of the world's biggest gold miner earlier this month.
Al-Joundi will rejoin Barrick next month from Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd, which he joined in 2010 as CFO. Before that, Al-Joundi held a variety of senior positions at Barrick for 11 years.
Barrick said it was disappointed that its stock has virtually stagnated since Regent took the helm three years ago, while ousting him as CEO.
Shares of Barrick closed at C$39.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. Agnico shares closed at $43.29. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.