March 29Barrick Gold Corporation on Thursday sold $2 billion of notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said market sources.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BARRICK GOLD CORP

TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.943 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.857 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.82 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.262 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/05/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A