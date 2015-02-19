Feb 19 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Executive chair thornton says "our thesis is that when
companies falter, it
is usually because they have forgotten their original dna"
* Gold's thornton says "our focus is gold and we have no plans
to add to our
existing copper position"
* Says encouraged by talks with zambian gov't regarding lumwana
asset, but no
definitive solution yet
* Says has agreed to work expeditiously to arrive at a mutually
acceptable
outcome that would allow lumwana to remain in operation
* Says if no resolution is reached the mine will be mothballed
by June this
year
* Says its debt reduction plan will be funded via free cash
flow, asset sales,
possible jvs; co has no equity issuance plans for now