MOSCOW Feb 13 Millhouse Capital, Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich's investment vehicle, said on Monday it would consider buying part of the 20.4 percent stake in miner Highland Gold being put up for sale by Canada's Barrick Gold.

"We wouldn't rule out buying part of it, but we think our current 40 percent shareholding is high enough to represent our interest in the company and give us a say in its management," Millhouse spokesman John Mann said.

"One positive effect of the divestiture would be that it would increase the liquidity of Highland's shares, which would make the stock more attractive. We view this as a positive development."

Mann declined to comment on how large a stake Millhouse might consider buying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)