ZURICH Nov 10 Barry Callebaut AG is acquiring the commercial beverages vending activities from FrieslandCampina Kievit to expand its value-added European specialties business, the Swiss chocolate supplier said on Tuesday.

The transaction, which includes a long-term manufacturing agreement under which FrieslandCampina Kievit will continue to produce vending products like the Satro Quality Drinks range for Barry Callebaut, will bring in around 20,000 tonnes of additional sales volume and 55 million Swiss francs ($54.74 million) in additional sales revenue.

($1 = 1.0047 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)