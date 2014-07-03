ZURICH, July 3 Barry Callebaut, the
world's biggest chocolate maker, confirmed its mid-term targets
on Thursday, as it posted a 15.8 percent rise in sales volumes
in the nine months to the end of May.
The Zurich-based firm said 9-month sales volume growth was
2.4 percent excluding the cocoa business acquired from Petra
Foods at the end of 2012 and consolidated since July
2013.
This was below the group's mid-term target of 6-8 percent
per year, and slower than the 3.1 percent achieved in the first
half of the year.
Nonetheless, the company, which makes chocolate for food
groups like Nestle, Unilever and Mondelez
confirmed its mid-term targets for volume growth and to
restore profitability to pre-acquisition levels by 2015/16.
