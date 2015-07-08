UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, July 8 Barry Callebaut is targeting double-digit volume growth in China, the Swiss chocolate maker's finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday.
"For the market volumes we see high-single-digit growth in China," Victor Balli said in an interview.
"But for us our expectation must be double digits. We are still small (in China). However, longer term, I think we would not be satisfied if we would grow only in single digits."
Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann also said he expects cocoa supply from Ghana, the world's second-largest producer behind Ivory Coast, to return to normal next season following weaker-than-expected output.
Earlier, Zurich-based Barry Callebaut reported a 7.6 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term targets. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.