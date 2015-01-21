* Says limited operational exposure to strong Sfr

* Company reports in Sfr and strong franc could impact figures

* Confirms targets but says these subject to currency impacts (Adds retail price increases, flagging demand, paragraphs 7-10)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Jan 21 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut warned on Wednesday the strong Swiss franc could hit its results, after sales revenue rose 15.1 percent in the quarter to November helped by higher cocoa bean prices.

The Swiss National Bank stunned markets last week when it ended a three-year-old currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro, sending the currency soaring against the euro.

Barry Callebaut said it conducted 99 percent of its business outside of Switzerland so had limited operational exposure to the surging franc, and that it hedges relevant exposure.

"However, the company's reporting currency is the Swiss franc, thus there could be a currency translation impact on the reported figures," the group that makes chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups, such as Nestle and Unilever , said in a statement.

While confirming its mid-term targets, the company said these were now subject to currency translation impacts.

Sales revenue for the first quarter rose 15.1 percent to 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion), ahead of an estimate for 1.63 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

Some European and U.S. chocolate makers, including Mars Chocolate North America and Hershey Co, a customer of Barry Callebaut, raised retail prices after the costs of cocoa, dairy and nuts soared.

"This had a temporary negative impact on consumption and thus demand declined," Barry Callebaut said, referring to the North American region.

Global sales volumes rose 0.2 percent to 465 thousand tonnes, lagging an estimate for 469,000 tonnes in the poll, and well below the group's mid-term target of 6 percent to 8 percent volume growth per year. Meanwhile sales of cocoa bean byproducts fell by 1.8 percent as they "were mainly used for internal processing needs rather than for sale to third party customers given the still challenging market," the company said.

In June 2014, Reuters reported that chocolate makers including Barry Callebaut bought cocoa butter from competitors as powder supplies accumulated.

Barry Callebaut acquired the cocoa business from Singapore-based Petra Foods in 2013. The group's other mid-term target is to restore earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) per tonne to the pre-acquisition level of 256 Swiss francs per tonne by 2015/16.

Swiss peer Lindt & Spruengli, which focuses on the premium chocolate segment, earlier this month posted underlying sales growth of almost 10 percent for 2014.

($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York, editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Tom Brown)