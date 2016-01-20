* Q1 sales revenue 1.81 bln SFR vs 1.76 bln in Reuters poll

ZURICH, Jan 20 Barry Callebaut overshot expectations for first-quarter sales on Wednesday on broad-based volume growth, with the Swiss chocolate maker's revenue increase handily beating forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Sales revenues were at 1.81 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion), Barry Callebaut said in a statement, up 3.8 percent from the prior-year period, and ahead of analyst expectations for a 1.1 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Chocolate makers are grappling with declining global chocolate sales, but Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for the likes of Nestle and Unilever , is benefitting from a trend at big food groups to outsource chocolate production and robust demand for its premium and ready-to-use products for professionals.

"The good growth momentum from the fourth quarter 2014/15 continued and we had a strong start to our new fiscal year with broad-based sales volume growth and positive contributions from all key growth drivers," new Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said.

"This contrasts with a 3.7 percent decline of the global chocolate confectionery market in the period under review," the maker of chocolate and cocoa products said, citing figures from global research group Nielsen.

Sales volumes grew 6.4 percent to 494,873 tonnes.

"While the cocoa products market remains challenging this fiscal year in terms of profitability, our business model is proving robust with a broad-based and strongly performing chocolate and compound business," de Saint-Affrique said.

($1 = 0.9996 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Biju Dwarakanath)