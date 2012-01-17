* Q1 sales volumes up 2.6 pct, lags forecast for 4 pct rise
* Confirms financial targets, European demand improving
* New outsourcing agreement with Mexico's Grupo Bimbo
* Cocoa prices to move sideways, milk and sugar to stay high
* Shares rise 0.8 pct, outperform sector index
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Barry
Callebaut saw volume growth fall significantly below
its mid-term targets in the first quarter as consumers tightened
their belts in Europe, the company's biggest market.
Sales volume rose 2.6 percent to 362,637 tonnes between
September and November, down from 7.2 percent in 2010/11. Volume
in Europe fell 0.8 percent, said Barry Callebaut, which makes
chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups such as Nestle
.
"There is only one topic for us: western Europe, or rather
southern Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, referring to the weaker
countries in the euro zone.
"The currency crisis and the discussions about it are a
concern for people and have an impact on the consumer mood."
Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli had also
said on Monday the economic environment was challenging.
"Q1 is typically Barry Callebaut's most important quarter
and given Europe remains its biggest market, we suspect the
company will be hard pushed to reach its 6 to 8 percent target
in the full year 2012 even with new contracts coming on tap,"
Kepler CM analyst Jon Cox said.
Barry Callebaut confirmed it expects volumes to grow by
between 6 and 8 percent on average through 2012/13.
Asked whether the group would be able to meet its goals this
year, Steinemann said: "One weaker quarter is not going to make
us nervous. We are confident to reach our financial targets."
"We still expect the global chocolate market to grow 1-2
percent in our current fiscal year," he said.
"Demand is building up again month by month, things are
going into the right direction," he said. "Western Europe is
also improving. The last month of the quarter was much better."
PICKUP IN H2
Sales rose 5 percent in local currencies to 1.27 billion
Swiss francs ($1.33 billion), ahead of a 1.24 billion francs
forecast in a Reuters poll. They were down 4.1 percent in francs
due to the strong franc.
Shares in the group, which rose almost 20 percent
last year, were up 0.8 percent at 901.50 francs at 1029 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent higher food sector index.
"Not a very sweet set of figures from the chocolate maker.
The strong Swiss franc and the uncertain economic situation take
their toll," analysts at bank Wegelin said in a note.
Steinemann said volumes should pick up in the second half of
the group's financial year, notably thanks to the implementation
of outsourcing deals with Kraft and Hershey.
Barry Callebaut also announced a long-term supply agreement
for delivery of up to 32,000 tonnes of chocolate products
annually with Mexican food company Grupo Bimbo on
Tuesday. Steinemann said there were also further outsourcing
deals and acquisitions in the pipeline.
"I believe in stable margins (this year). Gourmet offers
good profitability," he said, referring to higher margin artisan
chocolate products. "For outsourcing deals, there's always a
dilutive effect first but on the other hand these deals often
enable follow-ups," he said.
Cocoa prices, which ended down sharply last year as a record
2010/11 global surplus weighed on the market after a bumper crop
in West Africa, are expected to move sideways while sugar and
milk should remain at high levels, he said.
($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane. Editing by Mike
Nesbit and Jane Merriman)