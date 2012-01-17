* Q1 sales volumes up 2.6 pct, lags forecast for 4 pct rise

* Confirms financial targets, European demand improving

* New outsourcing agreement with Mexico's Grupo Bimbo

* Cocoa prices to move sideways, milk and sugar to stay high

* Shares rise 0.8 pct, outperform sector index (Adds CEO and analyst comment, shares)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut saw volume growth fall significantly below its mid-term targets in the first quarter as consumers tightened their belts in Europe, the company's biggest market.

Sales volume rose 2.6 percent to 362,637 tonnes between September and November, down from 7.2 percent in 2010/11. Volume in Europe fell 0.8 percent, said Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups such as Nestle .

"There is only one topic for us: western Europe, or rather southern Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, referring to the weaker countries in the euro zone.

"The currency crisis and the discussions about it are a concern for people and have an impact on the consumer mood."

Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli had also said on Monday the economic environment was challenging.

"Q1 is typically Barry Callebaut's most important quarter and given Europe remains its biggest market, we suspect the company will be hard pushed to reach its 6 to 8 percent target in the full year 2012 even with new contracts coming on tap," Kepler CM analyst Jon Cox said.

Barry Callebaut confirmed it expects volumes to grow by between 6 and 8 percent on average through 2012/13.

Asked whether the group would be able to meet its goals this year, Steinemann said: "One weaker quarter is not going to make us nervous. We are confident to reach our financial targets."

"We still expect the global chocolate market to grow 1-2 percent in our current fiscal year," he said.

"Demand is building up again month by month, things are going into the right direction," he said. "Western Europe is also improving. The last month of the quarter was much better."

PICKUP IN H2

Sales rose 5 percent in local currencies to 1.27 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion), ahead of a 1.24 billion francs forecast in a Reuters poll. They were down 4.1 percent in francs due to the strong franc.

Shares in the group, which rose almost 20 percent last year, were up 0.8 percent at 901.50 francs at 1029 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent higher food sector index.

"Not a very sweet set of figures from the chocolate maker. The strong Swiss franc and the uncertain economic situation take their toll," analysts at bank Wegelin said in a note.

Steinemann said volumes should pick up in the second half of the group's financial year, notably thanks to the implementation of outsourcing deals with Kraft and Hershey.

Barry Callebaut also announced a long-term supply agreement for delivery of up to 32,000 tonnes of chocolate products annually with Mexican food company Grupo Bimbo on Tuesday. Steinemann said there were also further outsourcing deals and acquisitions in the pipeline.

"I believe in stable margins (this year). Gourmet offers good profitability," he said, referring to higher margin artisan chocolate products. "For outsourcing deals, there's always a dilutive effect first but on the other hand these deals often enable follow-ups," he said.

Cocoa prices, which ended down sharply last year as a record 2010/11 global surplus weighed on the market after a bumper crop in West Africa, are expected to move sideways while sugar and milk should remain at high levels, he said. ($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane. Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)