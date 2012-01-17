ZURICH Jan 17 Volume growth at Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut slowed to 2.6 percent in the company's first quarter, significantly below the group's midterm targets, hit by weak demand for chocolate products in Europe, its biggest market.

The chocolate industry is grappling with slowing consumer demand as chocolate lovers in debt-crisis shaken Europe and in North America tighten their belts.

Barry Callebaut, which makes chocolate and cocoa products for big food groups such as Nestle and Kraft Foods , confirmed it expects volumes to grow 6-8 percent on average through 2012/13.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)