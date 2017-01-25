UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Jan 25 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.
"We have good visibility on volume growth and expect acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year. We are on track to deliver improved profitability in our cocoa business," the Zurich-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Barry Callebaut supplies chocolate and cocoa products to big food groups, such as Nestle and Mondelez, that face sluggish global chocolate demand as many consumers opt for healthier snacks. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources