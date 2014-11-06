* Net profit up 14.5 pct, in line with Reuters poll

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Nov 6 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said its chief executive is to step down next year, after reporting a rise in full-year profits and a pick-up in sales volume growth.

The company, which produces chocolate for big food companies such as Nestle and Unilever , confirmed its mid-term financial targets and said it was seeing signs of improvement in its business in western Europe where growth has been sluggish.

"The market environment is challenging at the moment. We're not going to grow strongly in coming months. But (the company's business in) Europe is moving back to growth," Chief Financial Officer Victor Balli told Reuters on Thursday.

Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann, who will step down at the end of August 2015, said the company was confident it could reach its financial targets of 6-8 percent volume growth per year over the mid-term.

On his decision to go, he said: "We announced it early to ensure a good transition. After almost six years on the job and the integration of the cocoa business acquired from (Singapore-based) Petra Foods almost finished, I've decided to step down for family reasons."

Steinemann, who took over in 2009, will stand for election as vice-chairman of the board of Barry Callebaut. The search for a successor has begun, Callebaut said.

Under Steinemann, the group has invested heavily in its production facilities and then shifted its focus to profitability. It has shed some lower-margin business, prioritising growth in emerging markets and in its high-margin gourmet business that provides premium chocolate products to pastry chefs, bakeries and hotels.

Net profit in its fiscal year to the end of August rose 14.5 percent to 255 million Swiss francs ($265 million), in line with estimates, as the cocoa business it acquired from Petra Foods last year swung to a profit and efforts to improve profitability paid off.

Volumes grew 11.8 percent, or 2.9 percent without the Petra Foods business, above global chocolate market growth of 2.3 percent, the company said, proposing to pay out a dividend of 15.50 francs per share, up 7 percent.

While growth in Europe was flat, partly due to capacity bottlenecks that have now been cleared, the Americas benefited from strong demand for high-margin gourmet products and growth in Asia Pacific accelerated.

Steinemann said the current Ebola outbreak in Western Africa was a humanitarian concern, but not a threat to business.

"There are no confirmed cases of Ebola today in the main cocoa growing countries of Ivory Coast and Ghana. Our operations and sourcing activities in these two countries go on as usual and cocoa is arriving in the ports in good quantity and quality," he told a media conference.

Balli said cocoa prices were now coming down to more appropriate levels after having been pushed up by concerns over Ebola and a possibly poor harvest in western Africa.

"Its too early to say whether we'll have a cocoa bean surplus this year, but we're expecting a good to very good harvest in Ivory Coast," he said.

Shares in the group rose 3.5 percent by 0930 GMT, ahead of a slightly lower European food sector index.

"Rather reassuring set of results," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said in a note, recommending to buy the stock.

He said he was surprised the company had not revised growth targets downwards on the back of low growth in the last fiscal year and said it was possibly a sign for further outsourcing deals in the pipeline.

