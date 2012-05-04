LONDON May 4 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, expects double digit growth in its sales to Asia for the foreseeable future, the Swiss group's chief executive said on Friday.

"If you look at Asia it is only 4 percent of Barry Callebaut chocolate sales volume. We see this hopefully rising to a much higher percentage," Juergen Steinemann said, adding that while around two thirds of the world population lived in Asia, they only consume around 16 percent of global chocolate.

In regional terms, Steinemann said Europe continued to be a difficult market for growth, particularly Southern Europe, while Asia offered the biggest potential.

Steinemann said Barry Callebaut - which grinds 12-15 percent of the world's cocoa beans - expected the global chocolate market to grow around 1 percent in the year to August. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Dan Lalor)