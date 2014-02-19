NEW YORK Feb 19 Barry Callebaut, has acquired the remaining 51 percent of Biolands Group, a certified cocoa bean supplier in Africa, the company said on Wednesday, the latest effort to secure long-term bean supplies to meet rising demand.

The deal comes as Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of industrial chocolate, seeks to "gain access to individual farmers in addition to cooperatives," it said in a statement.

In Biolands, Callebaut gets full control of a certified organic bean supplier with 143 full-time staff and operations in Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa growing region.

Callebaut first invested in the company in 2008 and has been buying all its certified beans since 2000.

Terms of the deal were not given.

The news underscores a push by chocolate makers to buy beans direct from source rather than rely only on merchants which have typically supplied the industry with beans.

A combination of largely unorganized farmers, crop disease, competition from other cash crops and poor husbandry has raised concerns about long-term availability among chocolate makers.

Competition for beans has also intensified as the industry aims to source traceable and sustainable cocoa.

The takeover follows a string of bigger deals for Callebaut, including its takeover of Petra Foods in December 2012, giving it a vast footprint in Asia where chocolate demand is growing.

In 2013, the Zurich-based company acquired ASM Foods AB in Sweden and opened cocoa and chocolate factories in Indonesia, Turkey and Mexico. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Josephine Mason and Jonathan Oatis)