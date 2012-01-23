(Adds details, background)

* Barry Callebaut to supply Unilever with 70 pct of its chocolate needs

* Barry Callebaut to invest 22 mln Sfr in its global factory network

ZURICH, Jan 23 Barry Callebaut will supply Unilever, the world's third-largest consumer goods group, with 70 percent of its global cocoa and chocolate needs in an outsourcing deal, the two groups said in a statement on Monday.

Barry Callebaut, which already makes chocolate for groups like Nestle and Hershey, will invest around 22 million Swiss franc in its global factory network to boost capacity for the deal.

The additional volumes have a ramp-up period of 12 months, starting immediately, Barry Callebaut said.

The two groups have already worked together and Barry Callebaut has helped to developed Unilever's ice cream brand Magnum. The latest deal will see Barry Callebaut double its current volumes with Unilever.

"Our Ice Cream category has a significant role to play in Unilever's sustainable growth model to deliver our ambition of doubling the size of our business whilst reducing our environmental impact," Kevin Havelock, head of Unilever's Refreshment Category, said.

Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate maker, provides the food manufacturing industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)