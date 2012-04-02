BRIEF-Novocure qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
ZURICH, April 2 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest maker of chocolate products, said volume growth outpaced the worldwide chocolate market in the first half of its fiscal year despite challenging market conditions in parts of Europe.
Sales volumes rose 6.7 pct in the first half to 699,058 tonnes. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales volumes to increase by 2.6 percent on average. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Carter's Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results