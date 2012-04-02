ZURICH, April 2 Barry Callebaut, the world's largest maker of chocolate products, said volume growth outpaced the worldwide chocolate market in the first half of its fiscal year despite challenging market conditions in parts of Europe.

Sales volumes rose 6.7 pct in the first half to 699,058 tonnes. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales volumes to increase by 2.6 percent on average. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)