Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BRUSSELS, June 7 EU regulators gave the green light on Friday for Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods.
The EU's executive Commission found that the market would still face sufficient competition after the two firms merged.
"In the markets for the production and sale of semi-finished cocoa products, the parties' activities focus on different regions, since Petra Foods is mainly active in Asia," the Commission said in a statement.
The Swiss-based firm is the world's biggest maker of finished chocolate products for clients such as Nestle and Hershey, and buys roughly 650,000 tonnes of cocoa annually around the globe.
The $950 million acquisition of Petra Food's cocoa business should raise that number to roughly 1 million tonnes, and give Barry Callebaut access to high-growth emerging markets. [ID: nL5E8NC2T2]
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)