LONDON, June 12 The world's largest chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to close its Zaandam office in the Netherlands, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Barry Callebaut declined to comment.

The operation was acquired by Barry Callebaut via its deal to buy Petra foods in 2012, as Zaandam was previously Petra's subsidiary Delfi Cocoa (Europe) BV's office, whose activities included selling cocoa ingredients. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by David Evans)