By Claire Ruckin and Arno Schuetze
LONDON, July 19 British buyout group
Charterhouse is seeking debt after its all-equity buyout of
German industrial safety tools producer Bartec from Swiss buyout
group Capvis, banking sources said on Thursday.
Charterhouse, which outbid rival private equity investors
such as Clayton Dubilier & Rice, EQT and Permira as well
as industry buyers Ametek, Danaher and Honeywell
, did not put any debt into the deal but is now speaking
to banks to arrange a financing package, bankers said.
Debt is likely to be around 320 million euros ($392.46
million) or 5.5 times Bartec's approximate 58 million euro
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
Various financing structures are being considered but it is
likely to be senior leveraged loans with mezzanine debt, bankers
added.
The deal adds to a wave of so-called secondary buyouts, in
which one private equity house buys a business from a rival.
Despite the eurozone crisis making it more difficult for
banks to lend, some banks have remained willing to provide debt
for buyouts of businesses they know well and have performed
under previous private equity owners.
Bartec, which was founded in 1975, has had strong profit
growth at a time of economic turmoil and has focused on
essential areas of safety for oil and gas producers.
Its EBITDA in 2012 is expected to grow 16 percent on the
2011 outturn of 50 million euros, bankers added.
Charterhouse was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Additional reporting by Isabell
Witt; Editing by David Cowell)