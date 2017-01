DUBAI Oct 23 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, said on Sunday it had secured a 600 million riyal ($164.8 million) financing facility from Qatar International Islamic Bank.

It said the money was to fund part of the company's new projects under construction. It did not specify which projects. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)