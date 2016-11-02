DUBAI Nov 2 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
is raising $250 million via an Islamic syndicated loan led by
Standard Chartered, banking sources said.
The loan, with a seven-year maturity and offering a price in
the 250-300 basis point range over the London interbank offered
rate, was launched to syndication very recently, they said. The
loan will refinance existing debt, one banker said.
Barwa could not be reached for immediate comment.
Barwa, 45 percent-owned by Qatari Diar, which in turn is
owned by the Qatari Investment Authority, is the largest Qatari
real estate company by developments.
It had a total asset capitalisation of 66 billion Qatari
riyals ($18 billion) at the end last year, according to its
website.
The company last week reported a 136.2 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit to 297.4 million riyals, according to
Reuters calculations.
Barwa joins other Qatari real estate companies Katara
Hospitality, Ezdan Holding and Al
Faisal in raising debt funds in U.S. dollars.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Finn; editing by Jason
Neely)