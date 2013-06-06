DOHA, June 6 Qatari developer Barwa Real Estate
plans to sell assets worth 26 billion riyals ($7.1
billion) to the property arm of the country's sovereign wealth
fund to reduce debt, the company said on Thursday.
Among the assets being sold to Qatari Diar, which owns 45
percent of Barwa, will be the Barwa Commercial Avenue, Barwa Al
Sadd and Barwa City projects, along with parts of the company's
investment portfolio, it said.
"The sale proceeds will be directed towards extinguishing
the company's debts, reducing financing costs and improving the
company's financial position," Barwa said in a statement on the
Qatar bourse's website.
The sales will be completed by the end of the year, the
company said.
Last October Barwa said it planned to sell assets worth 16
billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down
loans.
The company laid off about 90 employees in a restructuring
move in 2011.
Barwa, which laid off about 90 employees in a restructuring
exercise in 2011, has properties in France, Switzerland and
Britain, focusing on retail, office, hospitality and residential
developments.
Last month it unveiled plans to build a $5.5 billion island
off the coast of Doha, featuring luxury villas, a water park,
and five floating hotels to house soccer fans expected to flock
to Qatar for the soccer World Cup in 2022.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Maha El Dahan and David
Goodman)