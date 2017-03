DUBAI Oct 28 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate reported a 44 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Tuesday.

The developer made a net profit of 673.4 million Qatar riyals ($184.93 million) in the nine months to Sept. 30, up from 467.4 million riyals in the year-earlier, according to a statement to Doha's bourse. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)