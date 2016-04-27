British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
DOHA, April 27 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, reported an 80 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Barwa made a net profit of 651 million Qatar riyals ($178.82 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.
This compares with a profit of 3,255 million riyals in the prior-year period, when Barwa's earnings were boosted by the sale of real estate worth 2.7 billion riyals.
Qatari Diar, a real estate-focused unit of sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority, owns 45 percent of Barwa. ($1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by David Evans)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)