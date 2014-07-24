DUBAI, July 24 Qatar's largest listed property
developer, Barwa Real Estate, swung to a
second-quarter net loss, according to Reuters calculations.
The company posted a quarterly net loss of 42.9 million
riyals ($11.8 million) on Thursday compared to a profit of 40.6
million riyals in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated
using first-half figures and previous reports.
It made a profit of 222.2 million riyals in the first half,
up from 199.2 million riyals in the corresponding period in
2013, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Barwa also said it was working on selling one of its land
assets in a medical and educational project in the city of
Lusail to the Higher Committee for Projects and Heritage.
($1 = 3.6404 Qatar Riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)