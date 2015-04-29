DUBAI, April 29 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
, one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed
developers, posted a huge jump in first-quarter net profit on
Wednesday.
Barwa made a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals ($879.10
million) in the three months to March 31, up from 265 million
riyals a year earlier, it said in bourse statement.
The company, which did not state its quarterly revenue or
provide further details to explain the profit jump, agreed in
December to sell two plots of land to the government for a
combined $1.47 billion, its latest land sale to state-related
entities.
($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)